The family of Espedito Vacca would like to thank everyone for all the love and support our family has received during this time of loss, including mass cards, donations, perishable baskets and floral tributes. Thank you to Father Francesco Cucchi of St. Anthony's Church for the heart felt mass. Thank you to Luigi's Catering, for the gracious meal provided. To our friends and family, there are not enough words to express our appreciation for the endless love and support you have given us as a family. Thank you to the pallbearers, who accompanied Espedito. Also, thank you to the doctors, nurses and the many paramedics at St. Josephs Hospital and the Jurvinski Hospital. As well as his family physician, Dr. M. Castelluzzo, who attended to Espedito's medical needs. Lastly, thank you to Friscolanti Funeral Home, with a special thank you to Kassandra, for your professionalism and empathy. Sincerely, Rita Vacca and Family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020