Estelle Mary (Wilk) Baxter (Oct 1, 1923 - June 25, 2020) On Thursday, June 25, 2020 Estelle Baxter died peacefully in her 97th year at Pine Villa Care Center in Stoney Creek. She is survived by her husband C.F. Noel "Chub" Baxter, her stepchildren Gayle Rosen and Doug Baxter and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Estelle was predeceased by her brothers Joe and Mike and her sister, Jenny Chechalk. Estelle served as a WREN in the Second World War in 1943 in Halifax and was transferred "overseas" to Newfoundland (before it became a part of Canada in 1949). After graduating from McMaster university in 1949, Estelle started her career as a social worker for several years in Montreal and then Oakville. She became a teacher at Oakville-Trafalgar High School and was promoted to the head of the business education dept in 1973 where she met Chub. Estelle and Chub were married July 14, 1978. They both retired in June 30th, 1987. She was actively involved in many historical and charitable organizations, including the Battlefield House Museum and Park (National Historic Site) and the Women's Art Association of Hamilton where she served as President during their 100th anniversary in 1994. Estelle had a real passion for painting and was a very accomplished amateur painter. Throughout her life, Estelle enjoyed adventures, taking on challenges, and learning something new. She made many life-long friends while pursuing her interests and volunteering her time for her community. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Estelle's name to The Women's Art Association of Hamilton, The Canadian Cancer Society
or any other charity of their choosing. With the Covid-19 epidemic, the Funeral Service is postponed to a later date (to be announced). Cremation took place June 26th, via Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Avenue, Stoney Creek, ON.