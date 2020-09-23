Peacefully at the General Hospital, Esterina passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her loving husband Giovanni, her parents Angelo and Maria Grazia Ialacci, and her parents-in-law Michele and Maria Vincenza Maurizio. Loving mother of Joseph and Denise Maurizio, Michael and Arlene Maurizio and Velia and Nicola DiCarlo. Loving Nonna to Jessica Cooper, Nadia and Kevin Walsh, Johnny Maurizio, Leah and Andre Simon, Adam Maurizio and Daniel DiCarlo. Biznonna to William, Caroline, Cressida , Cohen and Rylan. Dear sister of the late Adele Ialacci, the late Vincenzo and Concettina Ialacci, the late Pietro and the late Giuliana Ialacci, the late Gina and the late Guido DiCesare. Dear sister-in-law of the late Giuseppe and the late Antonietta Maurizio, the late Domenico and the late Rosa Maurizio, the late Maria and the late Antonio Cieri, the late Vittorio and Delia Maurizio, the late Iolanda and the late Gaudenzio Spidalieri and the late Ernestina and the late Antonio Palmieri. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews in Canada, the United States and Italy. Esterina was a dedicated loving, caring wife and mother who treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Esterina was extremely proud of her home and garden, loved to cook and world-renowned for her baking. Esterina was the matriarch of the Ialacci family and will be dearly missed by her entire family. Love you forever. A special thanks to the staff of the General Hospital. A private service will take place with a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be made on Esterina's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com