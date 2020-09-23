1/1
Esterina (Ialacci) MAURIZIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esterina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the General Hospital, Esterina passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her loving husband Giovanni, her parents Angelo and Maria Grazia Ialacci, and her parents-in-law Michele and Maria Vincenza Maurizio. Loving mother of Joseph and Denise Maurizio, Michael and Arlene Maurizio and Velia and Nicola DiCarlo. Loving Nonna to Jessica Cooper, Nadia and Kevin Walsh, Johnny Maurizio, Leah and Andre Simon, Adam Maurizio and Daniel DiCarlo. Biznonna to William, Caroline, Cressida , Cohen and Rylan. Dear sister of the late Adele Ialacci, the late Vincenzo and Concettina Ialacci, the late Pietro and the late Giuliana Ialacci, the late Gina and the late Guido DiCesare. Dear sister-in-law of the late Giuseppe and the late Antonietta Maurizio, the late Domenico and the late Rosa Maurizio, the late Maria and the late Antonio Cieri, the late Vittorio and Delia Maurizio, the late Iolanda and the late Gaudenzio Spidalieri and the late Ernestina and the late Antonio Palmieri. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews in Canada, the United States and Italy. Esterina was a dedicated loving, caring wife and mother who treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Esterina was extremely proud of her home and garden, loved to cook and world-renowned for her baking. Esterina was the matriarch of the Ialacci family and will be dearly missed by her entire family. Love you forever. A special thanks to the staff of the General Hospital. A private service will take place with a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be made on Esterina's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved