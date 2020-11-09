Peacefully passed away, on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Hamilton General Hospital, after an illness, at the age of 72. Estrellita, Beloved wife to Stephen Roy. Survived by her sister Zeny Vindollo. Loving, generous and happy caregiver of many nieces, nephews and cousins. Estrillita was predeceased by her parents Jose G. Salvadore Jr. and Eusebia R. Salvadore, and brothers Alexander Salvadore and Franklin Salvadore. Visitation for Estrellita will be held on Monday, November 9th from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New Street, Burlington, Ontario. The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00pm, at Dodsworth & Brown. Due to Covid-19 restrictions reservations must be made. Please call 905-637-5233 between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm to provide your contact information. "Ate' Ling will be in our hearts forever."