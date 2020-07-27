Ethan KADING

Suddenly on Monday July 20, 2020. Loving son of Denise and Kevin, siblings Alanna (Kevin), Trent (Diana) and his niece and nephew Adalynn and Xavier Furtado. He is also survived by his grandpa Ray Dufour/Moe Sokol, several aunts, uncles and Cousins. His fur babies Pudge and Camo will also miss him dearly. Private cremation has taken place Online condolences can be made at www.dbrobinson.com
. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Animal Adoptions of Flamborough https://anadoptflam.com/donate/
.