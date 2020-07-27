1/
Ethan KADING
Suddenly on Monday July 20, 2020. Loving son of Denise and Kevin, siblings Alanna (Kevin), Trent (Diana) and his niece and nephew Adalynn and Xavier Furtado. He is also survived by his grandpa Ray Dufour/Moe Sokol, several aunts, uncles and Cousins. His fur babies Pudge and Camo will also miss him dearly. Private cremation has taken place Online condolences can be made at www.dbrobinson.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Animal Adoptions of Flamborough https://anadoptflam.com/donate/.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
July 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Ethan will always be remembered.
Such a great guy.
Take care of one another.
JB
Neighbor
