It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our dear mother, Ethel Boyko, Sunday May 24, 2020, in her 99th year. Loving mother to Dianne Bryk (Ed-d) and Dennis Boyko (Pamela-d). Beloved wife of George Boyko for 41 years, until his passing in 1985. Cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother. There will be no service at this time. Condolences may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca. When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 28, 2020.