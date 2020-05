Or Copy this URL to Share



February 19, 1922 - May 24, 2020



It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our dear mother, Ethel Boyko, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in her 99th year. Loving mother to Dianne Bryk and Dennis Boyko. Beloved wife of George (41 years). Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Condolences may be expressed at www.donaldvbrown.ca.





