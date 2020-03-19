Home

Ethel May (Abrams) BURTON

Ethel May (Abrams) BURTON Obituary
Peacefully, at Shalom Village, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late George Frederick Burton. Loving mother of Paul (Luz), Peggy (Joe), Ralph (Catherine) and Wayne. Loved grandma of Erin, Nicole (Nick), Janelle, Eric, Jacqueline, Kimberley and great-grandmother of Everly. Predeceased by her brother and sisters. Ethel volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years and enjoyed music, cooking, knitting and was a Blue Jays fan. Cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of her life will be held. In Ethel's memory, donations to Arthritis Society would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 19, 2020
