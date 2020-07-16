Much loved and loving mother of David and Lynn; mother-in-law of Linda and Nick. Beloved grandmother of Olivia and Alexandra, great-grandmother of LJ and special companions Max and Ned. Devoted and cherished wife of Albert, who left us in 2004. Remembered always by her brother Tom Galloway and special nieces and nephews. For their support and kindness over the years, Paul and Betty Anne Elms have our sincere gratitude. As Mom lived her life with kindness, in lieu of flowers, please dedicate an act of compassion in her memory.



