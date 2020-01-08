|
With broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Mom, Ettie Perell, in the early hours on January 3rd, 2020. She has moved on to join the love of her life, Harry (2003). Mom leaves behind her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Paul Perell and Jolyn Maitman, Joshua Perell and Anne Millar, Beth and Sarah, Eli Perell and Laura Wright and Hannah. Geri and Vince Adamo, Jami and Mike Spragge, (Logan 2002), Kyah, Halle and Cody, Mark and Kylie Adamo, Teagan, Ashtyn, and Capri, and Lauren and Shawn Burke and soon to be baby Burke. Lisa and Doug Mann, Alexis and Scott McCowan and Leah and Jeff Vandermeulen. Also left behind are her brothers and sister-in-law Morris Katz (and the late Evie) and David and Anne Katz. Ettie was a loving, intelligent and hard working woman who always set a good example of what a daughter, mother, friend, and employer should be. Many thanks go out to Dr. Emili and Dr. Macaluso for their compassion and care. Special grateful thanks also to Amica Dundas for the love and kindnesses shown to Mom, especially so in her last few days. Donations to The Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated. Funeral has taken place.