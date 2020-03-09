|
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Ettore, surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness at the General Hospital on Friday, March 6, 2020, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Chiarina (Di Nardo), of 65 years who never left his side. Loving father and father-in-law of Frank and Franca (Allega). Proud and much adored nonno of Alicia Biturajac (Matthew), Cristina Barbati (Benny), and Robert Ciancone. Loving bisnonno to his precious girls Scarlett and Sophia Biturajac. He leaves behind his brother Annibale (Maria) of Elma, New York and his stepbrother Angelo of Belgium. Predeceased by his parents Angelo Croce and Maria Teresa Ciancone, his in-laws Celeste and Laura Di Nardo, his brothers Francesco and Tonnio (Elda) Ciancone. Also predeceased by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ruggiero (Rose) Di Nardo and Pasquale (Lorraine) Di Nardo. He will also be dearly missed by his many loving nieces and nephews in Canada, USA, Belgium, and Australia. Ettore will be greatly missed by his second family, the dedicated employees of City Window and Glass (his heart and soul). He was the founder and president for over 50 years. In his early twenties, he and his family left his beloved Italy on board the Saturnia (Italian Line) for the shores of Halifax, Nova Scotia. As a new immigrant, he settled in Hamilton with his family to seek a better life. Ettore came to Canada with so little and demanded even less. He experienced the Canadian Dream without complaints or regrets. He always looked back on that ocean voyage with an abundance of warmth and gratitude for the life he made for himself and his family as a proud Canadian. Ettore believed in the importance of being perseverant in order to be successful in life. Regardless of any odds or obstacles, the determination to work hard was fundamental to his success. With this determination and courage, the journey of building a successful business began and the rest, as they say, is history. He was a proud member of LIUNA Local 837 for over 50 years. Ettore made all the difference in our lives with his kindness, generosity and wisdom. He was a true pillar of strength, tradition and family, who was always there for us in times of need. A special thank you to the professional and dedicated team of doctors, nurses and support staff at the 7th floor Acute Stroke Unit, General Hospital for their compassionate care of our father. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel (43 Barton St. E.) Vigil prayers to take place at 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (20 Idlewood Ave.) on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Caro Marito, Papa e Nonno ti Vogliamo Tanto Bene Riposare in Pace
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 9, 2020