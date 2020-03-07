|
|
On Sunday, March 1, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas, Ontario in his 76th year. Gene was the husband of Lesley Russell and dear father of Kate Lambacher (Christopher) and Chris Ladniak (Tara) and was the loving grandfather of Amara, Ben, Connor, Avery and Jacob. Gene was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Anna Ladniak and his nephew Gregory Habros. He is survived by his brother Emil (Rose) and sisters Irene (Art) and Adele (Ron). He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews in Canada and Arizona. Gene was a skilled photographer who saw beauty in simple things and in unusual places. To honour Gene's love of animals, memorial donations, if desired, may be made to www.uglymuttsdogrescue.com or the . Cremation has taken place arranged by Turner Family Funeral Home, Dundas with a private memorial planned for a later date. Please sign Gene's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020