Eugene Mason Wilson passed away comfortably at Hamilton General Hospital on May 2, at the age of eighty nine years. Mason was a devoted husband to Theresa (Terri) Wilson, nee Precoure, for seventy one years. He was proud of his children Cam Wilson (Karen), Patti Bickley (Brian), and Craig Wilson, of his grandchildren Kate Biskupowicz (Jason), Erin Eldridge (Ryan), Christan Bickley, and Laura Stevens (Matt), and of his great-grandchildren Jack, Ryan, Ethan, Connor, Ava, and his late namesake Logan Mason. Mason was born in 1930, and he enjoyed sharing stories of his youth in Glenavon, Saskatchewan with his parents and his five siblings. He is survived by one sister, Marion McGillivray in Calgary, Alberta. Mason enjoyed sports and was a true Ti-Cats fan, he loved his early May fishing trips, and told of many travels he and Terri took when he worked for North American Life. Mason was a very social individual who struck up conversations with everyone he met. Cremation and burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Ancaster. Online Condolences may be made at www.dbancaster.ca. Mason was a kind, sincere and honest man who will be very missed by all who knew him well.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 6, 2020.