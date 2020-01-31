Home

Eugene Matijczyk Obituary
Peacefully at home on January 28, 2020 in his 63rd year. Survived by his brothers Harry (Catherine), Gerry (Patricia), niece Mary (Jarrod), nephews John, Michael-Louis, Zachary and Luke. Eugene was a former teacher at St. Mary's Catholic Secondary School for many years. He will be remembered as an avid sports fan. Friends will be received at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr. in Stoney Creek on February 2, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Mountview Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 31, 2020
