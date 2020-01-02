|
After a lengthy illness died peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood at the age of 88. Eugenia of Wasaga Beach, formerly of Hamilton. Beloved wife of the late Hubertus De Bruyn. Loving Mother of Sonia (Charles) Burgoyne. Dear Grandmother of Ryan (Jennifer) and Michael (Meghan) Burgoyne. Great-Grandmother of Kennedy, Shayne, Carter and Nate Burgoyne. Cherished Sister of Hugo (Monique) Gerardi. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1p.m. until service time at 1:30p.m. in the Funeral Chapel . If desired, donations to the would be appreciated by her family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com