With broken hearts we announce the passing of our Mom and Grandma, Eunice Elizabeth Pepper on May 13, 2020 in her 86th year. Eunice is predeceased by her husband Lorne (2004), parents Hugh and Grace (Lemon) Flatt, and twin sister Evelyn. Mom will be greatly missed by daughters Carlene (Mark) Tomlinson, Dale (Garth) Tomlinson, and Lori (Brad) Cole; her grandchildren David Tomlinson and Jennifer (Ryker) Cole; and sister Lois Smith. She will be remembered fondly by her many family and friends. Mom and Dad married in 1950 and worked together on the family farm in Lynden. Mom was a great cook and baker; making pies for the Lynden Church suppers. She also loved driving school bus for many years. A very special thank you to the wonderful staff at Brierwood Retirement Gardens in Brantford for the love and care bestowed on Mom; and to PSW Sherry who took such amazing care of Mom. Arrangements entrusted to the TOLL FUNERAL HOME, 55 Charing Cross Street, Brantford. A private family service will be held, and a celebration of Mom's life will take place at a later date. www.tollfh.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 15, 2020.