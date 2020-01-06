|
Peacefully passed away at Grace Villa Nursing Home on Friday January 3, 2020, Eva Ann Tousignant age 75 years. Loving mother of Timothy Gordon Whittaker. Predeceased by her granddaughter Ashley Amanda-Lynn Whittaker-Greathead, her parents the late Gordon and Marion Whittaker. Wife of the late Randy Tousignant and formerly Percy Moody. Visitation at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, ROBINSON CHAPEL (King Street East at Wellington) on Wednesday January 8th from 11 a.m. - 12 noon. A Graveside Service will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Thank you to all the kind staff at Grace Villa for you friendships and personal care.