Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Woodland Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva TOUSIGNANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Ann TOUSIGNANT

Add a Memory
Peacefully passed away at Grace Villa Nursing Home on Friday January 3, 2020, Eva Ann Tousignant age 75 years. Loving mother of Timothy Gordon Whittaker. Predeceased by her granddaughter Ashley Amanda-Lynn Whittaker-Greathead, her parents the late Gordon and Marion Whittaker. Wife of the late Randy Tousignant and formerly Percy Moody. Visitation at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, ROBINSON CHAPEL (King Street East at Wellington) on Wednesday January 8th from 11 a.m. - 12 noon. A Graveside Service will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Thank you to all the kind staff at Grace Villa for you friendships and personal care.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -