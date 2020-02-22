|
|
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved and beautiful mother and grandmother on February 20, 2020 in her 81st year after a long courageous battle with leukaemia with her family by her side at Juravinski Hospital. Finally reunited with her parents Vincenzo and Agata Benincasa, her in-laws Amedeo and Teresa Galli, and her husband and soul mate of 40 years, Angelo Galli. She will be forever treasured, loved and profoundly missed by her children Amedeo (Rose), Vincenzo and Teresa and by her grandchildren Matteo and Luca who were the loves of her life. Most cherished sister of Nadia (and the late Vincenzo) Mauro, Palmina (and the late Giuseppe) Borrelli, Vanda and Enzo Grano, the late Giovanni (Clara) Benincasa, the late Francesco and the late Antonia Benincasa, the late Mario Benincasa and Aldo (Nellina) Politano. Beloved sister-in-law of the late Lucio (Nancy) Galli, Antonio (Carmela) Galli and Donatina Galli. Treasured Zia to many nieces and nephews and adored by many cousins and friends. She will also be deeply missed by many relatives across Canada, Italy and the U.S. Eva was born in Santo Stefano di Rogliano, Cosenza but later relocated to Mantova where she worked in a cotton mill. After moving to Canada, she was employed at Genuine Bakery and then transferred her cooking skills to the original Valentino's Restaurant where she was a passionate cook for many years. Our mother was a devoted and prayerful parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua church and was active in the church community as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a beautiful, selfless, unforgettable sensitive soul who touched the lives of everyone she met. Her laughter and sense of humour, love of cooking and baking and of all things Italian will be fondly remembered and cherished always. She was the best, most amazing mother whose every concern and only happiness were for her children and grandchildren. She will forever remain a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, adoring sister, aunt and friend to all those lives she blessed. The family wishes to thank Dr. Di Paolo, Dr. Stimac, Dr. Fischer, Dr. Eikelboom, Dr. Serrano, Dr. Yang, Dr. Rosen and especially Dr. Pai, Dr. Chan and Dr. Fraser and her healthcare worker Merylyn for all their care and support over the years. Thank you also to Rocco Valeri for his unwavering support to our mom. A special thank you to the Juravinski staff and in particular everyone in ICU. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with Vigil prayers at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Anthony's of Padua Church (Prospect and Barton) on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Burlington. Sorella cara, un'anello della catena è volato con Dio, ma tu sarai sempre nei nostri cuori. Non ti dimentichiamo mai. Ti vogliamo bene, Nadia, Palmina, Vanda e tutti. We love you Mamma. Cuore dei figli.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020