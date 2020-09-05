1/1
Eva Martha REES
It is with heart felt sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our unforgettable Mother. With family by her side at Juravinski Hospital on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in her 88th year. Predeceased by her husband Victor T. Rees. Cherished Mother of Victor Rees (Brenda), Judi Smith (Jim), Debi Granger (Doug) predeceased. Loving Grandmother to Krista (Kelly), Brandon (Elise), Katherine, Patrick (Kelly), and Douglas. Great Grandmother to Reese, Rylee, Mya, and Aiden. Eva was a wonderful fun loving woman and will be very sadly missed by many family members and friends. Special thanks to the staff on F5. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Eva's memory can be made to the "Hamilton Food Share".


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
