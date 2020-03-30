|
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 98. Predeceased by husband Lorne. Much loved mother of Sheila, Lorraine (Bob), Brian (Cathy), Brenda, and son-in-law Fred. Proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild (her namesake) Eva May. As per her wishes there will be no service and cremation has taken place. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 30, 2020