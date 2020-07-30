Peacefully, on July 27, 2020, Eva's life on earth ended. The good angels swooped down to save her soul from her ravaged body. She is remembered lovingly by her husband of 70 years Ivar, daughters Tiina (Terrance), Karin and Astrid, and her grandchildren Emily Alma and Charles Ivar Wall. She also leaves behind three McNaughton grandsons: Tyler (Sandy), D'Arcy (Olivia), and Morgan (Allie) and five little great-granddaughters Alexis, Kenzie, Zoey, Skye, and May, who, sadly, never got a chance to meet her. Eva was loved by everyone in our family and respected by all who knew her. She brightened our world with her talent and charm. Her love for our home, our children and grandchildren was deeply felt. In our family some life changing decisions were made based on her initiative, such as choosing to live in Canada after Eva and Ivar were married in the US as immigrants in May of 1950. Eva also enriched our Estonian community in Hamilton with her dedication and her music, be it on the accordion, the piano or the church organ. For more than 30 years she worked at the TD Bank in Hamilton reaching the required full retirement age of 63 in the year 1990. In the same time period, she was organist for our Lutheran Congregation in Hamilton for close to 50 years. In our hearts and minds Eva will live on with us, beyond her time. We thank the caring people at Extendicare Hamilton for helping Eva when help was needed. Cremation and a private graveside service have taken place. A Celebration of Life with close family members will be held when it's safe to get together again, after the threat of the coronavirus has passed.