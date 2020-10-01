1/
Eva (Frost) SCHREMPF
1922-2020 On the evening of September 28 following a brief unexpected health crisis, Eva slipped quietly away. Eva was predeceased by beloved husband Henry (1963) and will be missed by daughter Audrey (spouse Carl). A special aunt to Barbara (Doug), Kathy (Jan), the late Nancy (Leon), Monica (Hans). Eva will be remembered by friends at the Residences on Augusta and other friends and extended family in Canada and Germany. Cremation has already taken place. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of her life will follow at a later date. A special thanks to Dr. Tuttle and the staff of Extendicare for the exceptional support and care during her time there. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 1, 2020.
