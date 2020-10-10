1/1
Eva V. Whyte
Passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Robert Whyte. Loved stepmother of Kim (Tom), Mandy (Brad). Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Ethan and Jadyn. Will be missed by her sister-in-law Margo Watt (Jim) and their family. Eva was an avid golfer and truly loved to spend time in the kitchen cooking and baking for family and friends to enjoy. She will be remembered for her unique sense of humour. Special thank you to Dr. Dora Samy and staff at the Hamilton General Hospital as well as the staff of Clarion Nursing Home for all of your loving care. Cremation and a private family service has taken place.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
