Peacefully falling asleep to the Lord, surrounded by her family, on January 10, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of 56 years to John Spiridoulias. Loving mother to Alexandra (Jeffrey) Letendre and Presvytera Elenimaria (Rev Fr. Panteleimon) Klostri. Cherished Yiayia to Evangelia, Peter, Theodore and Ella. Will be sadly missed by siblings, Aggeliki( Xristos) Moschovitis of Sparta, Greece, Nikoletta (John) Papazaharios of Hamilton, Ontario, George (Maria) Vlahakis of Chicago, Illinois, sister-in-law Kostadina Moschovitis of Sparta, Greece and brother-in-law Frank(Sandy) Spiridoulias of Burlington, Ontario. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Theodore and Eleni Vlahakis, her brother Michael and infant daughter Eleni. She was a wonderful, gifted and talented person. She devoted her life to her family, worked tirelessly at their family business-Mt Royal Restaurant, advocated for women through her philanthropic work and was a founding member of the Burlington Greek Community and District. She was devout to her Greek Orthodox faith. She adored all children as they her, being a Greek preschool teacher for 40 years. Her greatest pride, joy and love were her beautiful grandchildren. A heartfelt thank you is extended to Dr Brandon Chiu and all the wonderful nurses, PSW's and staff too numerous to list at Hampton Terrace Nursing Facility who provided compassionate and loving care. We are truly appreciative for your care and attention. Visitation will be at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario. (905-632-3333) on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trisiagon service at 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 22 Head St, Hamilton, Ontario Followed by interment at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and for those who wish, please make a memorial donation in her name to St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, both in Hamilton, Ontario or in the United States, St Luke Greek Orthodox Church in East Longmeadow. Massachusetts. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020