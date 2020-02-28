Home

Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
More Obituaries for Eve Kovacs
Eve Kovacs

Eve Kovacs Obituary
Peacefully, at home surrounded by her family on February 26, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Gabriel. Cherished mother of Diane DiPietro (Mario), Richard, Judy, Kathy (Shawn) and Sharon. Loving grandmother of Julie (John), Richard (Lacey), Sarah (Shaun), Michael, Shiloh, the late Gregory, the late Laura and great grandmother of Emma, Noah, Kayley, Ava, Desmond, Isla and the late Benedict. Special thanks to all the caregivers and LIHN for their support. Cremation has taken place. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 934 Hwy #8, Stoney Creek on Monday March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Centres, Hamilton/Wentworth SPCA, Niagara Falls Bird Kingdom or would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 28, 2020
