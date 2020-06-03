Evelina Ella Behnke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Behnke, Evelina Ella (Nee Turnevicius) Entered into the Loving Arms of Jesus at the Hamilton General Hospital on May 29, 2020 at the age of 82. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Albert, children Benita and Deanna (Gord), her grandchildren Rhiannon (Stas), Elysse, Olivia, Isaiah, and Abigail, as well as brother Harry (Herta), her nieces Ethel and Lorraine and nephew Leonard. Evelina was predeceased by her parents Johann and Helena (nee Lukaitis) and siblings Gustav and Wanda. A private family burial will be held at Woodland Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or Mission Services of Hamilton would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved