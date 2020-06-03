Behnke, Evelina Ella (Nee Turnevicius) Entered into the Loving Arms of Jesus at the Hamilton General Hospital on May 29, 2020 at the age of 82. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Albert, children Benita and Deanna (Gord), her grandchildren Rhiannon (Stas), Elysse, Olivia, Isaiah, and Abigail, as well as brother Harry (Herta), her nieces Ethel and Lorraine and nephew Leonard. Evelina was predeceased by her parents Johann and Helena (nee Lukaitis) and siblings Gustav and Wanda. A private family burial will be held at Woodland Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or Mission Services of Hamilton would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.