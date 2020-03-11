|
Peacefully at Alexander Place on Monday, March 9, 2020 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mike in 2004. She will be deeply missed by her children Ev (John), Irene (Nik), Ihor (Dianne), and Pierre, grandchildren Laura (Craig), Rachel (Ray), and Nicholas, as well as her best friend and neighbour Rita. Special thanks to the staff at Alexander Place for their love, care and compassion. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9:30 until 10:30 where a Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020