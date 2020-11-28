1/
Eveline Ruth (Abel) CRAWFORD
returned to the loving arms of her beloved husband Stanley Francis, forever the keeper of her heart, on November 25, 2020 in her 97th year. Loving mother to their children Cheryl (Paula Kotva) Payne, Tim (Anita) Crawford, Brenda (Peter) Fewkes. Beloved grandma to Mikhaila (Forde) Breimo, Sean Payne, Adam (Susan) Crawford, Stephanie Crawford, Carly Crawford, Todd Fewkes, and Kevin Fewkes. Loving and proud "Evie" to Dylan, Alyssa, Hunter, Owyn and Thomas Fewkes and Hanne Sophia Breimo. Great grandma to Gracie and Lilli Crawford. Predeceased by Cheryl. Family was her greatest treasure. She enjoyed baking and being a member of the Drury Lane Tea Ladies. She was our greatest supporter and the rock upon which our loving family was built. At her request, cremation has taken place. Until we meet again. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
