The family of Evelyn Davis is sad to announce her passing at the Centennial Building, Victoria General Hospital in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Monday, July 6th, 2020, at the age of 78, after a battle with cancer. Evelyn was born to parents Irene Eleanor Fenton (Murphy) and Peter A. Fenton in Sussex, New Brunswick in 1942. Evelyn's children, family and church family were very important to her. She was known for her strength, determination and grace, her humour and her love of animals. A lady in control and hands on, managing her world. She was a woman of devout faith in God in everything she did. Evelyn is survived by her husband, Arnold Davis, daughters Melissa Davis, St. Margaret's Bay, Nova Scotia,(Glenn Kerr) Pamela Davis, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia and her son, Jerry Cunningham and his partner, Deryck Glodon of Hamilton, Ontario, step children Louise McCance, Ivan Davis and Carl Davis of New Brunswick, her sisters Pauline Campbell of Montreal and Agatha O'Shea of Nevada. She has five grand children, Elisha, Jamie, Andrew, Alex and Katie, as well as several great grand children, nieces, nephews and cousins. Evelyn is predeceased by her mother and father, as well as her sisters Mary, Paula, Elizabeth and her brother, Lawrence. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to medical personnel who attended at her home and who provided her care while in hospital. They are a great team. Arrangements entrusted to Atlantic Funeral Home - Sackville, 125 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia



