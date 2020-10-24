1/1
Evelyn L. Simmons
Simmons, Evelyn Our family is saddened to announce the passing of Evelyn on Monday, October 19 at Henley house in St. Catharines. Predeceased by loving husband Cecil and her granddaughter Tara Louise, brothers Robert, Roy and Fred Embelton. Survived by son Raymond and his wife Susan of St. Catharines and grandson Andrew and great granddaughter Zaria of Featherstone, Ontario. Also, Tara's fiancé Chris Kocis and children Gracie and Grier. Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Hamilton Mountain and grew up in the Albion Falls area. She was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. Her favourite past time was playing bingo with husband Cec and had many a profitable night doing so. A brief service was held at Donald V. Brown funeral home in Stoney Creek. Interment has already taken place at Chapel Hill cemetery in Stoney Creek. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
