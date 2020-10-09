1/1
Evelyn Lillian BRUNTON
Evelyn Lillian Brunton passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at the age of 100 years. Born to George and Mary Stookes, Evelyn was raised in Hamilton and spent her later life in the town of Dundas. Evelyn had a long career at the Hamilton Credit Bureau. Evelyn will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, fantastic sense of humour, and her love of animals and those she held dear. Evelyn will be lovingly remembered by her son Douglas, his wife, Nancy, and her grandchildren Todd, Alexander (Fanny) and Jessica. Evelyn will also be fondly remembered by her extended family, "adopted" grandchildren and dear friends. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Douglas, brother, Bill, and sister, Betty. The family would like to extend their deep appreciation for the compassionate care Evelyn received from Dr. James Williams and the social workers, nurses and personal support workers at the end of her life. Further, they will forever be grateful for the loving and supportive community of friends at her condominium who Evelyn cherished. Memorial donations in memory of Evelyn can be made to the Ontario SPCA. The family plans to organize a celebration of Evelyn's life when it is safer to gather together. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
9056277452
