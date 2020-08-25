It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Evelyn at Juravinski Hospital on August 23, 2020 at the age of 83. Will be deeply missed by Vince, her loving husband for over 60 years. Cherished mother of Charlotte (Rick). Adored grandma of Denise (Ron), Laura. She was blessed to be the dear great-grandma of Vanessa, Emma, and great-great-grandma of Keira, Evan and Ethan. Survived by her sister Emily Ward. Evelyn is reunited with her mom Leda, dad Pete, sisters Cecile, Irene, Rita and brother Ernie. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews, by her camping family, and also by Della Boyd and her family. During this difficult time, we would like to thank the staff of Heritage Green and Juravinski Hospital Ward 3E for all of the care and support. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 9:30am until the time of Funeral Service at 11:30am in the Funeral Home Chapel. Due to current restrictions, facial coverings are required, and we ask that you visit www.donaldvbrown.ca
or call 905-662-2948 to register your attendance for the visitation and funeral service. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.