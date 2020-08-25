1/1
Evelyn Lorraine TOMANIC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Evelyn at Juravinski Hospital on August 23, 2020 at the age of 83. Will be deeply missed by Vince, her loving husband for over 60 years. Cherished mother of Charlotte (Rick). Adored grandma of Denise (Ron), Laura. She was blessed to be the dear great-grandma of Vanessa, Emma, and great-great-grandma of Keira, Evan and Ethan. Survived by her sister Emily Ward. Evelyn is reunited with her mom Leda, dad Pete, sisters Cecile, Irene, Rita and brother Ernie. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews, by her camping family, and also by Della Boyd and her family. During this difficult time, we would like to thank the staff of Heritage Green and Juravinski Hospital Ward 3E for all of the care and support. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 9:30am until the time of Funeral Service at 11:30am in the Funeral Home Chapel. Due to current restrictions, facial coverings are required, and we ask that you visit www.donaldvbrown.ca or call 905-662-2948 to register your attendance for the visitation and funeral service. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved