Evelyn Mabel Hall (nee Davis) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyn Mabel Hall, surrounded by her family, on April 2nd, 2020. Born on February 17, 1932 in Warlingham, England, Evelyn survived the bombing of England in WWII and attended Pitmans College, London, graduating with a record-winning shorthand speed before beginning her work as a legal secretary. She moved to Canada with her family in 1956, and following a successful career, she spent over thirty years as a dedicated volunteer at the Lancaster Support Group of the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. She served as the President of the Hamilton Camera Club, where she met George, her devoted husband with whom she spent 35 years driving fast cars and travelling with (her favourite place was Hawaii). A member of the Ancaster Philatelic Society and the St. John's Ancaster Quilting Group, she was an avid reader, talented gardener, and unbeatable at Scrabble. Evelyn is survived by her sons David and Philip Burns (Lori), stepdaughter Lorinda Weatherall (Glenn), grandsons Jason (Kyra) and Chad, granddaughter Emily (Elamin), and great-granddaughter Amna, and is predeceased by husband George Hall, sister Patricia Ostle of Cleveland, Ohio, and brother Maurice Davis of Smallfield, Surrey. Evelyn will be dearly missed by her friends Joan Henzi, Sue Green, Irene Sobering, and many more at Twenty Place and Highgate. Private cremation has taken place. Our grateful thanks to Gayle and the nursing staff on C3 at the Juravinski, to Dr. Fernandez, Dr. Smith, Tara, and to the incredible staff at Highgate, who went above and beyond every day. While she leaves behind many heavy hearts, her family and friends are comforted by many wonderful memories of her warm hugs and resilient spirit. We have promised to take good care of her orchids. Donations may be directed to the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, or to a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020