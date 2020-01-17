Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Mae Farrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Mae Farrell Obituary
Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 13, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Bill (2011). Dearly loved and missed by her children Mark (Judy), Lori (Gary Ewing), Chris (Tina) and Ray; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughter Lynn and her husband Bob and by son Greg. In keeping with Evelyn's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, at the Winchester Arms,120 King St. W., Dundas, from 2-4 p.m. Please sign Evelyn's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -