Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 13, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Bill (2011). Dearly loved and missed by her children Mark (Judy), Lori (Gary Ewing), Chris (Tina) and Ray; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughter Lynn and her husband Bob and by son Greg. In keeping with Evelyn's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, at the Winchester Arms,120 King St. W., Dundas, from 2-4 p.m. Please sign Evelyn's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020