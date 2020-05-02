Peacefully passed away at her home in Burlington on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Art Ford and the late Derry Channer (2006). Loving mother of Mary Lynne Ketcheson (Jim), Deborah Dixon (Derek), Wendy Ramirez (Jorge), Laurie Channer and the late Kimberley Paproski. Cherished grandma of Lindsay (Zach), Colleen (Jeff) and Sofia and great-grandmother of Jason. Dear sister of Eleanor Prosenyak (late Stephen) and the late Rita MacDonald. Loved by Art's daughters Lynda Thompson (Jim) and Lee Osborne (Harvey), remembered by Art's grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings. Evelyn was a graduate of Sudbury General Hospital Nursing Class of 1954. She enjoyed her career as a Registered Nurse. She was a 50-year member of the CWL of St. Patrick's Parish and a volunteer of the Square Ladies. She was an avid bowler and euchre player. Evelyn was a gifted artist, who loved painting nature. She loved travelling and new adventures. Evelyn's most important gift to us was her kindness and thoughtfulness to others, and the examples of love she showed us every day. Private family viewing with private cremation to take place at this time. A public memorial visitation and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Burlington. If desired, donations to Juravinski Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by her family. Online condolences can be made at www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.