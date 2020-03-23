|
ROPEL-MORSKI, Evelyn We are sad to announce that our beloved Evelyn passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Willowgrove Long Term Care, just 3 weeks shy of her 97th birthday. Predeceased by her loving husband, Kasimir. Also predeceased by her parents Boleslaus and Anna Sidorowicz and brother Norbert Sidorowicz (the late Florence). Cherished step-mother of Paul (Judi). Babcia to Zach. Also survived by her nephew Ken Sidorowicz (Jennell) and niece Susan Baker (Russell) and their families. Evelyn led a long and active life alongside her late husband Kasimir. She was smart, stylish, kind and lots of fun. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends. Due to today's circumstances, there will be a private funeral service and cremation. A public interment will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the kind and caring team at the Willowgrove L.T.C. If desired, photos can be seen and online condolences may be left at www.tbdfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 23, 2020