Evelyn Ruth SMITH

Evelyn Ruth SMITH Obituary
Peacefully, on March 19, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital at the age of 87 Evelyn went to be with her Lord and Saviour. Beloved wife of Ron and predeceased by her loving husband Stephen Wilson. Loving mother of Linda Dalgleish (Peter), Wayne Wilson (Kathy) and Karon Peddle (Rob). She will also be missed by Ron's daughter Nancy Wilcox (Lindsay). Proud grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Bernard Dryden (Barb). Also predeceased by her parents Bruce and Margaret Dryden and sister Jean. Special thanks to Dr. Scallan, Dr. Kraeker and the staff of E3 and F3 at the Juravinski Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion. There will be a graveside service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1895 Main St. W., on Monday, March 23rd at 10:30 a.m. for family and friends to celebrate Evelyn's life. In lieu of flowers please donate to a in Evelyn's name. "To be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord" 2Cor. 5:8.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
