Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital, after enjoying life in her own home for many years in Waterdown. With her dear husband Martin (2010) they appreciated the flowers, gardens and wildlife for 61 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Linda MacDonald of Oakville, Bob Snyder (Karen) of Hamilton, and cherished Nana to Glen MacDonald (Sara) of Milton. Predeceased by her brother Lloyd and sister Winnie. Evelyn will also be missed by her adored cat Daisy. Special thanks to SE Health PSWs, and to Debbie Stokes for all the cheerful help and visits. Long-time member of Grace Anglican Church, Waterdown. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown. Please RSVP for the visitation on the funeral home website, or by calling 905-689-4852. A Private Funeral Service will be held, with interment to follow at St. George's Anglican Cemetery. Donations, if desired, made to Grace Anglican Church for the Bobby's Place Capital Campaign in memory of Evelyn would be appreciated by the family. For the visitation sign-up link and to sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com