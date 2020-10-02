Evelyn SNYDER

Suddenly, from her home, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in her 67th year, Evelyn went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Evelyn (nee Hogeterp) was the beloved wife of Al for 48 years. Loving mother of Trevor (Anne), Tom (Heather), Tyler (Kelly) and Ted (Lisa). Very proud Grammy of Nathan, Brandon, Jordan, Jaxon, Julia, Austin, Mia, Kelsey, Jakob and Addison. Sister and sister-in-law of Andy (Betsy) Hogeterp, Rose (John) DeJong, Hazel (Clarence) Snyder, Peter (Joanne) Hogeterp, Anita (Bob) Thomson and Dorothy (John) Voordenhout, Jennie (Tony) DeWeerd, Thea Regnerus, Ann (Bill) Vandenberg, Charlie Snyder, Helen (John) van Doorn and Tom (Judy) Snyder. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Rena Hogeterp, her granddaughter Emma Grace (2016), her Sister Lilly (2014) her brother Rodney (1977) and her brother-in-law George Regnerus (2013). Evelyn loved working and serving in her community as a P.S.W. for 34 years. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at St. John's Anglican Cemetery, York. Arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). Donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
The three most important things to have are faith, hope and love. But the greatest of them is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13 (NIRV)