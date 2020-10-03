1/1
Evelyn van HOORN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 22, 1922 - October 1, 2020 Passed peacefully at Extendicare Long Term Care, Hamilton. Beloved mother of Dini of Hamilton and much loved Granny to granddaughter Sunita (Jean Paul) of Martinique and grandson Sandy of Japan. She was predeceased by Alex, her husband of 47 years and her daughter Mary. She also leaves behind nephew Gerry (Lily) and family of Toronto, family in British Columbia, the USA, England and Holland. Evelyn was born in Birmingham, England and led a very varied and interesting life. She began her working career as a stenographer in Smethwick, England until becoming a nurse during WWII and, at the end of the war, met her future husband on a train in London, England. After corresponding for 2 years when he returned to Canada, she became a war bride and crossed the Atlantic on a troop ship and docked at Pier 21, Halifax. The first 7 years of her marriage were spent in Toronto where her children were born. The family moved to Silvercreek near Georgetown where they operated a general store for nine years. The desire to move and try something new never phased them and they bought a farm near Rockwood where they raised beef cattle. Realizing they missed the retail business, they sold up once again and moved to Myrtle Station where they ran another general store for many years. During all these moves, Evelyn worked in various nursing positions in local hospitals. Their next move was to a small home with an acreage near Clifford, Ontario. Alex raised rabbits and gardened while Evelyn worked as a nurse in a local doctor's office. After moving to Stratford several years later, Evelyn worked at Stratford General Hospital, this time as a medical dictatypist. She and Alex particularly enjoyed visits from their grandchildren who eagerly looked forward to playing many games of euchre. Her last move was to Hamilton, Ontario where she lived happily for many years and travelled extensively. Evelyn loved to play scrabble and outsmarted almost every opponent. She also enjoyed her daily glass of sherry almost to the end. Extending much gratitude and thanks to all staff at Extendicare for the loving care and kindness shown to her during the last few years of her life. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved