Evelyn van HOORN

January 22, 1922 - October 1, 2020 Passed peacefully at Extendicare Long Term Care, Hamilton. Beloved mother of Dini of Hamilton and much loved Granny to granddaughter Sunita (Jean Paul) of Martinique and grandson Sandy of Japan. She was predeceased by Alex, her husband of 47 years and her daughter Mary. She also leaves behind nephew Gerry (Lily) and family of Toronto, family in British Columbia, the USA, England and Holland. Evelyn was born in Birmingham, England and led a very varied and interesting life. She began her working career as a stenographer in Smethwick, England until becoming a nurse during WWII and, at the end of the war, met her future husband on a train in London, England. After corresponding for 2 years when he returned to Canada, she became a war bride and crossed the Atlantic on a troop ship and docked at Pier 21, Halifax. The first 7 years of her marriage were spent in Toronto where her children were born. The family moved to Silvercreek near Georgetown where they operated a general store for nine years. The desire to move and try something new never phased them and they bought a farm near Rockwood where they raised beef cattle. Realizing they missed the retail business, they sold up once again and moved to Myrtle Station where they ran another general store for many years. During all these moves, Evelyn worked in various nursing positions in local hospitals. Their next move was to a small home with an acreage near Clifford, Ontario. Alex raised rabbits and gardened while Evelyn worked as a nurse in a local doctor's office. After moving to Stratford several years later, Evelyn worked at Stratford General Hospital, this time as a medical dictatypist. She and Alex particularly enjoyed visits from their grandchildren who eagerly looked forward to playing many games of euchre. Her last move was to Hamilton, Ontario where she lived happily for many years and travelled extensively. Evelyn loved to play scrabble and outsmarted almost every opponent. She also enjoyed her daily glass of sherry almost to the end. Extending much gratitude and thanks to all staff at Extendicare for the loving care and kindness shown to her during the last few years of her life. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice
.