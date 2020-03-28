Home

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyn Elizabeth Wyatt in her 65th year on the morning of March 25th 2020. She will be greatly missed by her son Wesley (Ashley), her granddaughters Milijana and Isla. Evelyn will be reunited with her parents Alfred and Hilda, her brothers Alistair and Gordon. Evelyn will be fondly remembered by her siblings Brenda (Don), Russell, her sisters-in-law Diane and Sheila, and her many nieces and nephews. A special place will be held of Evelyn in the hearts of her many friends. Evelyn was a florist and entrepreneur with a love of travel and a passion for the open road and driving her convertible MGB. A special thanks to the PSW's, Nurses and support staff at Ridgeview LTC. Cremation has taken place, may God rest her soul. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada is greatly encouraged.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020
