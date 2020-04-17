|
|
Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton on Monday, April 13, 2020. Evelyne at the age of 98 was the beloved wife of the late Norman Taylor for over 50 years. Loving mother of Karla (Lino Tessaro), Larry (Rose), Christine (late Jerry Groves), Andrea (Rob Smith), and Shelley Tebow (Lance). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren; Amanda, Grant (Malca), Wade (Christine), Richard (Laurie), Cindy (Christopher), Scott (Mandy), Holly (late Christopher), Tanya (Jeff), Shawn (Sarah), and Crystal (Dave) and by her 18 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her sisters and brother; Kay, Bernice, Leo, Elizabeth, and Lorraine. Forever remembered by her many relatives and friends. Evelyne was the matriarch of our family, through her love and devotion for us all, we hold her memory close in our hearts. Remembering her thrill for the rides, many happy times at the cottages and in Florida brings some comfort. We hope to carry on her legacy of a sharp memory, where she knew every one of our birthdays instantly. When we can, we will share the details of the Celebration of Life gathering that is planned for the future. Private family interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Hamilton. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405). For those who wish, memorial donations to Hamilton Burlington SPCA or a would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020