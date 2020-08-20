Ewald Jaschkowski, 96, quietly passed away on August 15, 2020, at St. Joseph's hospital with his wife Edith by his side. Ewald, Edith, and their two children emigrated from Poland in 1959 to Hamilton's north end. By 1965 Ewald had two more sons to support and for a period of time simultaneously held three jobs to provide for his family (full-time career engineer at Stanley Works, a night-shift security guard and leased a fruit farm in Beamsville). Selfless, loyal, and hard working, Ewald was always available to help a friend or a neighbour in need. Ewald will be sadly missed by; Edith Jaschkowski his wife of 66 years; children, Waldemar Jaszkowski, Barbara Duykers (predeceased 2019) and her husband Fred Duykers, Terry Jaszkowski (Isis Gonzalez), and Peter Jasz; grandchild Bryan Duykers (fiancé Courtney Helt); and, brother Helmut Jaschkowski, as well as extended family and friends. Special thanks to Edith Jaschkowski, Dinah Mattiuz (personal support worker) and the healthcare professionals who took care of Ewald towards the end of his life. May he rest In peace.



