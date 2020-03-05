|
Nagawker, Ezekiel Samuel – Passed away on February 22, 2020 in his 78th year with his son David Nagawker at his side at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton. Pre-deceased by the love of his life, Nancy Lou Nagawker (Nee Bryson) in 2015. Ezekiel was born on August 17, 1941 in Bombay, India one of 11 children of Samuel and Serah Nagawker. Ezekiel qualified as a Physiotherapist in Bombay before moving to Canada in 1967. The Canadian healthcare system needed qualified Physiotherapists at the time and a call went out offering a good job, salary and housing; Ezekiel met that call. It was a great opportunity for him and his career not to mention possibilities for adventure. Settling in Hamilton and working at Chedoke Hospital, Ezekiel attended a work Christmas party where he met a beautiful nurse named Nancy Lou. They both hit it off over their love of ballroom dancing. Mr. Samuel or Sam as he was known at the time continually surprised Nancy Lou with his sense of adventure, gentle soul, kindness, and romantic nature; her sense of humour, beauty, determination and intelligence made her the only one for him. After showing Nancy Lou his homeland and meeting his parents in 1970 they were married in 1971. Ezekiel was determined to further his career as a family of his own was on the horizon. With the love and support of his beloved Nancy Lou, he obtained his Bachelor of Physiotherapy at the University of Manitoba in 1973. Not long after that in 1975 Ezekiel and Nancy Lou had their son David Ezekiel Nagawker. Ezekiel was proud to be a father and took every opportunity to let all those around him know just how proud he was of his son David. His support for his family was limitless and so was his generosity and compassion that he extended to his friends and patients. His choice of profession and the immense happiness that he got from taking his family on wonderful and memorable adventures demonstrated the importance of family in his life. Taking trips to the U.S.S.R during the height of the cold war, India and the Caribbean, to spending time at the cottage, or taking his son downhill skiing for the first time in his mid-forties, Ezekiel always had a twinkle in his eye and a big smile on his face as long as he was surrounded by his family and loved ones. His passing leaves many with much sorrow but also wonderful lifelong memories. As per his wishes, Ezekiel was cremated and will rest in peace, re-united with Nancy Lou, once again sharing beautiful sunrises and sunsets at the cottage they both cherished. The family asks in lieu of flowers a donation can be made In Memoriam to the St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation, directing the gift to Dialysis Renewal. https://www.stjoesfoundation.ca/
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020