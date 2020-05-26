Peacefully on May 23, 2020 at the age of 78 at St. Joseph's Healthcare in Hamilton, Ontario. Survived by his sisters; Mary, Beverley and Sharon, as well as many nieces and nephews. Garry served in the Vietnam War for one year, then was transferred to a Germany Basecamp, where on his time off, he travelled to Paris and London. Upon his return, he worked in the cemeteries for the City of Niagara Falls and stayed there until his retirement. In keeping with Garry's wishes, cremation and private interment in the family plot at Fairview Cemetery. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.