Canada's Unknown Soldier © He had no chance to reach for fame Or carry on the family name. His branch fell from the family tree And with it - his identity. So many branches have been lost So many left to share the cost. So many years have passed - and yet His tomb reminds us of our debt. We will remember - the life he gave, The death that came without a grave. In war it is the greatest loss To die unknown without a cross. Killed in 1917 - Returned to Canada in 2000 By: F.L. Harvey Murray Hamilton, November 2000 WWII Spitfire Pilot RCAF - 402 Squadron



