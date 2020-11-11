1/1
F. L. Harvey MURRAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share F. L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Canada's Unknown Soldier © He had no chance to reach for fame Or carry on the family name. His branch fell from the family tree And with it - his identity. So many branches have been lost So many left to share the cost. So many years have passed - and yet His tomb reminds us of our debt. We will remember - the life he gave, The death that came without a grave. In war it is the greatest loss To die unknown without a cross. Killed in 1917 - Returned to Canada in 2000 By: F.L. Harvey Murray Hamilton, November 2000 WWII Spitfire Pilot RCAF - 402 Squadron

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved