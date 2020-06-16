A bright light went out Monday June 8, 2020 for us on the passing of our beloved Scott in Greenbank, ON after a courageous battle with cancer. Scott is survived by his loving partner Jane Irving - his true guardian angel, his mother Alice Truman of Hamilton, sisters Leslie McKanday and Candace Gaudet (Joseph) both of Hamilton, Laura Buckland (Bill) of Sarasota FL and brother Ted McKanday (Joan) of Woodstock, ON as well as cousins Deb, Brad, Eleanor and Bill. Also left behind are many friends from his workplace and neighbours, many of whom have been so supportive through his journey. Scott was the biological son of Bernard G. Williams (deceased) and the adopted son of Leonard R. McKanday (deceased). Scott was born in Toronto and at one time tried working in an office but couldn't stand being cooped up (he was a free spirit) so he eventually ended up at the Scarborough Board of Education as a grounds keeper and felt free. Scott was also a Mason at The Imperial East Gate Lodge No.543 A.F. & A.M. G.R.C. where for a time he was Worshipful Master. We shall always remember Scott for his positive attitude and cheery smile. Scott loved a good party. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. Many thanks to all his friends and neighbours for their help and support. Thanks also to the staff at the Port Perry Hospital for the care shown to Scott and also Oshawa General Hospital. Those wishing to donate in Scott's memory are asked to consider Greenbank Centennial Hall 19965 Highway #12 N Greenbank, ON L0C 1B0 or Uxbridge-Scugog Animal Control Centre 1360 Reach Street Port Perry, ON L9L 1B2 (where Scott recued his feline fur babies, Harry & Eris who are also missing him.) Condolences, memories or photos can be shared at www.aftercare.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 16, 2020.