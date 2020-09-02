It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Fabian, surrounded by his family at home, on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 75. He leaves behind his cherished wife of 25 years Audrey, his previous wife Bernadine Lutes, his children Donna (John), Beverly (J.P.), David (Alyssa), Daena, Derrick and Diandra (David). Also left to mourn Fabian are his Grandchildren Alicia (Steve), Fabian, Justine, Jerry, Arikka, Michael, Jordynn, Riley, Wyatt, Chiara, Luca and his Great Grandchildren Cameron and Nathan. Loving brother of Thelma, Michael (Kathy), Miles (Mary), Virginia, Joanna, Maureen, Richard, Gerard, Carmel Ann (Billy) and Brother-in-law to Elaine, Sonny (Krista), Linda (Douglas) and best friend of Lyman Nelson. He will be dearly missed by his Aunts Margaret and Pauline, countless cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Johanna, brother Francis (Sunny) and sister Teresa (Colleen). Fabe had a heart of gold and would lend a helping hand to those who needed it. Both at work and at home he was looked up to as a mentor and gentleman. He was a hard-working man working in the Boiler Makers Union Local 128 for over 50 years with roots at Foster Wheeler and Black and McDonald. In accordance with Fabian's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. A private family service will be held at a later date followed by an Inurnment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com