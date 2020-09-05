Peacefully passed away, in the arms of her loving husband John of 55 years, on September 4, 2020, at home, at the age of 72. Will be sadly missed by many family and friends. Special thanks to all the organizations that helped Faith through her journey, we will be forever grateful. Friends and family will be received at the M.A. CLARK & SONS FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, September 8th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be in the chapel on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Donations to a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated.