It is with heartfelt sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Fano on Thursday, April 16th in his 89th year. Loving husband of Maria, father of Eliseo (Louise) and adoring and proud nonno of Alexandra and Michael. We know you will be by our sides every single day. He will be sadly missed by nephews, nieces and family friends. Thank you to the supportive doctors, nurses and psw's at the Hamilton General Hospital, Stroke Unit 7-South. Stay Safe and Strong.Due to COVID-19, private family services will take place followed by entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A mass will be held at a later date. Condolences can be expressed online. www.friscolanti.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020